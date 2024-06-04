Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Solar in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 1.2 %

Canadian Solar stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 51.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.