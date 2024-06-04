Zacks Research Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the natural resource company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,579,145 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $262,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 70.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 239.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 205,286 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

