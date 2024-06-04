Zacks Research Weighs in on Greif, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Get Greif alerts:

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Greif Stock Down 0.5 %

Greif stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. Greif has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $690,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,327 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

