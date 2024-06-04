Zacks Research Weighs in on NiSource Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NiSource in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 21.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $252,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.