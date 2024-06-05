12,427 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.74. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

