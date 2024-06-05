165,109 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 165,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 122.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

SHAK opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

