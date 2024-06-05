21,132 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.