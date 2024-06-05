Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $66.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Acushnet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.