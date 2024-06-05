Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 15,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 99,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Adamas One Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

