Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Up 1.5%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 16,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

