Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Aemetis Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aemetis by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Further Reading

