Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE AFN opened at C$51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$45.96 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.17.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

