Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 27,796 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,336,358.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.7 %

Agilysys stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Agilysys by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.