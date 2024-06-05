Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 27,796 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,336,358.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.
Agilysys Stock Down 1.7 %
Agilysys stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Agilysys by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
