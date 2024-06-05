AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 31,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

