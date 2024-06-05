Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ADC opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,554,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

