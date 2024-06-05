Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.36

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and traded as low as $23.07. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 58,804 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

