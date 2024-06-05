Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 936,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.