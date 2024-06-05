Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLE. UBS Group upped their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

