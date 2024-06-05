AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,873.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,108,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,411,505.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 100,171 shares of company stock worth $1,090,152 over the last quarter.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
