AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,873.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,108,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,411,505.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 100,171 shares of company stock worth $1,090,152 over the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.