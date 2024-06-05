Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.6 %

ALSN opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

