Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 109.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 248,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

