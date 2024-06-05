Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $173.22 and last traded at $174.19. 3,979,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,641,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,917,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,531,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.