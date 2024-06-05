Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $171.91 and last traded at $172.83. 7,892,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,337,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.17.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

