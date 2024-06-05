AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$30.97 and last traded at C$30.88, with a volume of 101905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. Insiders have sold 204,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,322 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

