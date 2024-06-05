Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,363,829 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

