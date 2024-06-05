Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

