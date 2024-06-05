Ammar Al-Joundi Acquires 50,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$88.91 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.20. The firm has a market cap of C$44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

