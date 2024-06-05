Ammar Al-Joundi Buys 30,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 50,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.20. The company has a market cap of C$44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.