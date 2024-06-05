Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $82.50

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $21,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,029,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Down 1.4 %

AAR stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.59. AAR has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

