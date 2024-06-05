Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
