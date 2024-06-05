Analysts Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $18.75

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Core Laboratories
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE:CLB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.39.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Laboratories
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.