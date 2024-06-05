Analysts Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $18.75

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 707,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

