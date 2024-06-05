Analysts Set Expectations for Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

