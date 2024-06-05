Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:USAU)

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for U.S. Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

