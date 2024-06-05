Analysts Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Price Target at C$30.07

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$22.96 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.62, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

