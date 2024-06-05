Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $72.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.6 %

RIO stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 597,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

