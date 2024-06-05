Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $59.50

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
VTLE opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
