Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $59.50

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTLE opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.