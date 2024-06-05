Analyzing Argo Blockchain (ARBK) and Its Competitors

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Argo Blockchain to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s peers have a beta of 5.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.78% -132.81% -20.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Argo Blockchain and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 435 1630 2468 76 2.47

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 65.43%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.87 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.66 billion $385.89 million 4.76

Argo Blockchain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Argo Blockchain peers beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.