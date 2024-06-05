Analyzing First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 18.40% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 31.55% 16.20% 1.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $30.38 million 1.40 $5.93 million $1.94 7.09 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $268.67 million 2.75 $88.31 million $116.37 8.59

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Resource Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Resource Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

