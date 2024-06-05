Analyzing Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Highest Performances and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Highest Performances.

This table compares Highest Performances and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 60.25% 12.69% 6.76%

Volatility and Risk

Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Fidus Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $15.78 million 136.04 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $130.11 million 4.84 $77.13 million $2.91 6.86

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

