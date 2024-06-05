Analyzing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Volatility and Risk

NeuroPace has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $65.42 million 2.85 -$32.96 million ($1.19) -5.44 Accuray $447.61 million 0.38 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -7.77

This table compares NeuroPace and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -45.61% -173.62% -30.89% Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 6 0 2.86 Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.14%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 382.46%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Summary

Accuray beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.