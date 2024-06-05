Analyzing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mobiquity Technologies and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.20%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $860,000.00 12.96 -$6.53 million ($2.62) -0.67 PSQ $5.69 million 16.06 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.13

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobiquity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PSQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -591.12% -282.65% -147.69% PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

