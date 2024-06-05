Analyzing Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Powerstorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Powerstorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $287.38 million 3.52 $8.04 million $4.33 4.29 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Powerstorm.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 77.44% 0.27% 0.16% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Powerstorm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications



Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Powerstorm



Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

