Angela Ogbechie Sells 153 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,067.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $478.96 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $894.40 and a 200-day moving average of $818.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

