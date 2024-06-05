Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $5.19. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 191,753 shares traded.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.