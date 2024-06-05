Anthony (Tony) Lombardo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.02 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$90,300.00 ($60,604.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

