Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 459,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 405,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 145,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,888,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

