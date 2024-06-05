AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

