Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

