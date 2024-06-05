Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

