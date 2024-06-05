Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.